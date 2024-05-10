Schools turn to artificial intelligence to spot guns as companies press lawmakers for state funds
Schools across the U.S. are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence and video cameras to spot guns. Some states are considering multimillion-dollar grant programs for the technology. But many of those bills have been written with specific criteria so only one…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Local Prep Scores from Friday 5/10
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2024 at 2:47 PM
Deceased Male Discovered in Necedah Township
by WRJC WebMaster on May 11, 2024 at 2:20 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/9
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 6:36 PM
Golden Eagles Baseball Defeats Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 6:35 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 10, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Brewers look for back-to-back against Cardinals
Eli Hallwood Letter Of Intent Signing Interview
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 5:11 PM
Harrison, Gladys D. Age 93 of Tomah & Formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 10, 2024 at 3:54 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 10, 2024 at 1:36 PM
Charges filed in Cinco de Mayo shooting of Milwaukee police officer (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed in the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer. The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Mark Courtney, told detectives he got into an argument with another man […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 10, 2024 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers open homestand with win over Cardinals / Mike Budenholzer ready to coach again
