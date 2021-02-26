Wisconsin educators & child care workers will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

Wisconsin’s educators and child care workers will begin to get COVID-19 vaccines beginning on Monday, March 1, as part of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination effort. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk is asking for their patience. “We cannot get every one of you a vaccine on March 1st. But […]

Source: WRN.com







