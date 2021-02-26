Evers signs bill allowing DWD UI computer upgrade to proceed
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill, to start an overhaul of the state’s aging unemployment system computers. Evers released a video statement as he signed the bill, which passed both chambers of the legislature with broad bipartisan support. “At the end of the day, this problem could have been addressed by previous administrations, […]
Source: WRN.com
-
A year after deadly shooting, Molson Coors has set a course for more inclusive culture...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2021 at 7:34 PM
After the deadly shooting, several employees spoke up about racism in the workplace. Molson Coors says it is taking steps to reform its culture.
-
Handshake deals, undercover wardens and a search warrant: Inside the sturgeon caviar...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM
Prosecutors in three counties have charged four people, including the DNR's top sturgeon scientist, in connection with a 3-year investigation.
-
Closing arguments begin Thursday in trial of James Prokopovitz, accused of killing his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM
Prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon in the trial of James Prokopovitz, and the defense said it will not call any witnesses.
-
Nearly double Wisconsin’s wolf hunt quota killed in abbreviated hunting and trapping...
by Raymond Neupert on February 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM
Wisconsin hunters took nearly twice the number of wolves than the Department of Natural Resources was hoping for during an extremely brief 3 day wolf hunt this week. DNR Wildlife Administrator Keith Warkne said the agency to close the season nearly […]
-
Prokopovitz trial: Case goes to jury on Friday; prosecution points to inconsistent...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM
James Prokopovitz of Pittsfield was charged in 2019 with homicide in his wife's disappearance in 2013.
-
Wisconsin educators & child care workers will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on...
by Bob Hague on February 26, 2021 at 6:23 PM
Wisconsin’s educators and child care workers will begin to get COVID-19 vaccines beginning on Monday, March 1, as part of Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination effort. Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk […]
-
Evers signs bill allowing DWD UI computer upgrade to proceed
by Bob Hague on February 26, 2021 at 6:16 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has signed a bill, to start an overhaul of the state’s aging unemployment system computers. Evers released a video statement as he signed the bill, which passed both chambers of the legislature with broad […]
-
Juneau County Man Arrested for Possible Internet Crimes Against Children
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM
-
Fact check: Johnson on target with Keystone shutdown job loss claim
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2021 at 5:22 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline project will mean "nearly 2,000 (union jobs lost) with Wisconsin companies"
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.