Nearly double Wisconsin’s wolf hunt quota killed in abbreviated hunting and trapping season

Wisconsin hunters took nearly twice the number of wolves than the Department of Natural Resources was hoping for during an extremely brief 3 day wolf hunt this week. DNR Wildlife Administrator Keith Warkne said the agency to close the season nearly as fast as it opened. “As of 3 p.m. today 216 wolves have been […]

Source: WRN.com







