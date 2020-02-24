Wisconsin DNR Urging Snowmobilers to Ride Safety

The Wisconsin D-N-R is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely in late February. Officers say 14 people have died while snowmobiling in the state this season – and six already this month. There were 16 fatalities in 2019. Alcohol, excessive speed and driver inexperience or operator error are the leading causes of snowmobile fatalities. D-N-R Warden Lieutenant Martin Stone says safe snowmobiling means you must operate within your specific capabilities, operating at safe following distances when riding with others and utilize appropriate speeds for the terrain. There are more than 200-thousand registered snowmobiles in Wisconsin.

