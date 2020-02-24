'There's really a lot riding on it': How the future of Noodles and Co. may depend on the Howard restaurant opening Wednesday

When Noodles & Company opens its 50th Wisconsin location in Howard next week, it will include some of the fast casual chain’s newest design and layout changes. Founder Aaron Kennedy talks about the company’s history in Wisconsin.

