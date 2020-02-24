2 Sauk County Teens Of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Victim in Reedsburg

A pretrial conference is scheduled Friday for two Sauk County teenagers accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in her home. Investigators say the incident happened in Reedsburg February 6th. Carson J. Fusch and Michael P. Papara, both 18, are charged with sexual assault of a child under 16 years old. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation because one of Papara’s parents works at the Sauk County Jail. The victim’s parents found her in a room with the two suspects. A video on Papara’s cell phone appeared to show the victim being assaulted.

Source: WRJC.com





