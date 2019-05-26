Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore involved in tragic crash

Wisconsin Badger men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday in Michigan. The accident took the life of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore and his son, Jerrell, both survived. According to reports, Jerrell’s injuries were minor, while Howard Moore didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries but he […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.