Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-30-24

Man charged with threat to Hovde campaign (MADISON) A Dane County man is charged with sending a threatening message to the campaign office of Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde. Authorities say the message from 72 year old Joseph Quade of Mount Horeb indicated the campaign office “might blow up”. Quade admitted to police he […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.