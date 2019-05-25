Milwaukee man dead after UTV crash in Big Flats
Richard J. Strube, 46, of Milwaukee, died after the UTV he was driving crashed with an ATV in Big Flats. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
