Wisconsin ACT Scores Declining Statewide

The Wisconsin Policy Forum reports statewide A-C-T scores for high school juniors are dropping in nearly all categories. The A-C-T is a critical qualifier for college enrollment. The study finds only 29 percent of test takers are meeting the readiness standard in math and only 31 percent in science. To complete the disappointing results, less than half of all students are meeting the levels considered necessary to be ready for college in English proficiency.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.