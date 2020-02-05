Wisconsin Democrats Propose Minimum Wage Hike to $15

Assembly Democrats want to increase the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour in Wisconsin. Representative Melissa Sargent of Madison says her bill would raise the state minimum wage for “our hardworking friends and neighbors” over a five-year period. Sargent said “we believe our economy should work for all of us, not just the top 1 percent, and that our communities are stronger when we’re independent of the government, not dependent upon it.” Twenty-four states will see their minimum wage go up this year. A similar bill was introduced last year but did not pass the Republican-controlled legislature.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.