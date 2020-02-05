Best Selling Author Coming to Juneau County on February 11th

A bestselling author is coming to Elroy. Author of the book “Resistance Women” Jennifer Chiaverini will be at Elroy Theater Tuesday February 11th. The event will begin at 6:30pm. The event is free and put on by the Juneau County Libraries. Chiaverini’s book details the story of Mildred Fish Harnack, a Milwaukee native who moved to Germany in 1929. Harnack became an anti-Nazi resistance fighter during WWII. Harnack was the only American women to be personally ordered to execution by Adolph Hitler. Chiaverini will speak and take questions about the book during the event on Tuesday February 11th.

