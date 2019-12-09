Waukesha South student out of hospital and in court

An 18 year-old Waukesha South High School student faces multiple charges in last week’s gun incident at the school. Tyrone Smith made his initial court appearance on Monday, shortly after he was medically cleared and released from a hospital for gunshot wounds he received after allegedly brandishing a pellet gun in the school. A the […]

