Roalkvan, David Allen Age 67 of Cashton and formerly of Elroy

David Allen Roalkvam, 67, of Cashton, WI, formerly of Elroy, WI, passed away peacefully at his home December 7, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cashton, WI. Pastor Amanda Schultz Garcia will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Fish Creek Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family has asked that memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Cashton Memorial Library fund, instead of flowers. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





