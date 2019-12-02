Vernon County Accident Looks Bad But Results in Only Minor Injuries

A single vehicle accident took place on December 1st 2019 at approximately 6:35pm. The accident occurred in the Town of Kickapoo on State Highway 131 just north of the Village of Readstown.

Natasha Tweedy age 21 of Soldiers Grove, was operating a pickup truck northbound on State Highway 131 and lost control of the truck on ice covered roads. Passengers in the vehicle were her husband, Ronald Tweedy age 24 and their two-year-old son. The truck left the roadway and struck an embankment overturning on its passenger side. All occupants were able to crawl out safely.

Both Natasha and Ronald were wearing their seatbelts and their son was secured in a child’s seat. Airbags were not deployed. Natasha went by private vehicle to Vernon Memorial Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was the Readstown Fire Department and First Responders.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





