Juvenile Facing Charges After Threatening to Bring Gun Onto Hillsboro School Grounds

The Hillsboro School District had a scare this fall when a 16 year old Juvenile brought a knife on to a school bus and also threatened to bring a gun to school. Video from the bus showed the teen wiping the folding knife on his seat and audio from the tape overheard him discussing how he could bring a gun on to school property without it being discovered. The Juvenile at first denied having the knife on him or making threats but changed his story when confronted with the video footage. He complied with authorities and handed over his knife. The Juvenile is being charged with Making Terroristic Threats, Threatening to Injure another Person, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds, and Obstructing an Officer. The incident took place in late September.

Source: WRJC.com





