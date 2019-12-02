Hillsboro Accident Results in No Injuries No Car Damage

Sierra Siefert of Hillsboro was driving on Straight Road, in the Town of Hillsboro, when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went down the embankment and came to rest on a wire fence. The vehicle was removed with no reportable damage. Neither Siefert nor her passenger reported any injuries. The incident took place on November 26th.

Source: WRJC.com





