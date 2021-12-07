Vehicle v Buggy Accident in Wilton Leads to Serious Injuries

One person has serious life-threatening injuries after a two- vehicle crash in the Town of Wilton. On Sunday, December 5, 2021 at approximately 10:05pm, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of the crash on State Highway 71 near London Ave in the Township of Wilton. One person is in critical condition and another sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, and Tomah Ambulance. It was found that a truck, operated by Mike Breidenbach (34) of Ontario, had struck a horse drawn buggy. The buggy was occupied by John Miller (20) and Ida Yoder (18), both of rural Wilton. Both vehicles had been traveling westbound in the lane of travel at the time of collision. Both John Miller and Ida Yoder were transported from the scene by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Ida Yoder sustained life-threatening injuries. John Miller sustained non-life threating injuries. Both lanes of traffic were closed on Hwy 71 for almost an hour due to the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’ Office.

