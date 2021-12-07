Wisconsin Gas Prices Dropping

Gas prices are on the decline in Wisconsin. According to Triple-A the average price for regular unleaded is three dollars and four cents per gallon. That’s down over five cents from last week and down over ten cents from last month. The average price in Madison is three-oh-one a gallon, also down significantly from last month.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.