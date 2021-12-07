A Threat Deemed to be Not Viable Directed at Royall Schools

Monday afternoon the Royall School District administrators were informed of a threat that was directed towards Royall Schools. At this time, the administration and local police authorities have deemed that it was not a viable threat. While the investigation is ongoing, the person(s) making the threat will not be allowed on school grounds. To add to our safety and security measures, they have an increased police presence at school on Tuesday, December 7th.

