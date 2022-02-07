Vehicle Goes Thru Ice In Adams County

At 10:28 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing, in the 1300 Block of STH 13, Township of Preston, Adams County, Wisconsin. Responding deputies were advised that a vehicle had gone through the ice, and the lone occupant was able to exit the vehicle safely. The initial investigation determined that a vehicle being operated by Ryan Easterson, age 25, of Waupaca, WI, had been operating on the east side of STH 13 and attempted to drive west underneath the STH 13 bridge, when the vehicle began to break through the ice. The vehicle then became partially submerged. The operator was not injured during this incident. The vehicle was later removed by Niemen’s Services.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of all residents and visitors of our county. This incident serves as a reminder to take precautions during recreational activities to keep yourself and others safe. Please refer to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ website for ice safety recommendations.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department, and the WI DNR.

This incident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.