Necedah Man Arrested after Domestic Disturbance
On February 5, 2022 at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an ongoing domestic disturbance on 19th Avenue in Necedah Township. Upon arrival, Juneau County Deputies made contact with a female subject that was involved in the domestic disturbance. After receiving information from the female subject, Deputies attempted contact with the male subject who was still currently in the residence. After several attempts to contact the male subject, the deputies were unsuccessful.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office negotiators attempted contact with the male subject and were also unsuccessful. After several attempts to contact the male subject, The Juneau County START team arrived on scene and took the male into custody without further incident. The male subject was identified as Jordon L. Broome, 31, from rural Necedah.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County START team, Camp Douglas Ambulance, and the Necedah Fire Department.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on February 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM
