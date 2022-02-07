Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Adams County

On February 1, 2022 at approximately 8:32 AM, The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of CTH G & CTH E, Town of New Chester, Adams County, WI.

The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Keith Phillips, 71, of Marshall WI, was travelling north on CTH G and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of CTH E. A vehicle driven by Bruce Anderson, 55, of Cedar Grove WI, was westbound on CTH E and struck Phillips vehicle.

Mr. Phillips was transported from the scene by Lifestar Ambulance but was later pronounced deceased. Mr. Anderson was transported by Lifestar Ambulance to Gundersen Moundview Hospital in Friendship with non life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation at this time. The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Reconstruction Unit (TRU) responded to the scene and conducted a reconstruction of the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance, New Chester First Responders, Adams County Fire District and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com







