VanAlstine, Richard W. Age 61 of Arkdale

Richard W. VanAlstine, age 61, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home

in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Valentine will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Richard was born September 4, 1958, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Robert and Charlotte (Walsh) VanAlstine.

He graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Richard married Donna M. Vechinski on July 15, 1989, in Adams, Wisconsin.

He loved spending time with his family & good friends, the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, gardening, his three dogs, Otis, Leroy & Bailey and cat Baby.

Richard was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and lifelong member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Charlotte; brothers, David VanAlstine & Robert Thomas; nephew, Donald VanAlstine, and sister-in-law, Betty VanAlstine.

Survivors:

Wife: Donna VanAlstine

Daughter: Michelle (Robert) Wilhorn

Son: Scott (Shereen Lindsay) Ostruske

Daughter: Shannon (Paul) Schanen

Grandchildren: Austin, Skyler, Alisa, Emily, and Allison

Brothers: Jon VanAlstine, Steven (Nancy) VanAlstine, and Tom VanAlstine

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

