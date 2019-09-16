Campton, Cindy L. Age 56 of Adams

Cindy L. Campton, age 56, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Adams Village Apartments.

Cindy was born March 1, 1963, in Rockford, Illinois to Robert and Carol (Parrish) Campton.

She attended Lakeland School in Elkhorn and enjoyed spending time with her family, cats & coffee, and listening to the oldies.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Campton; son, Joshua Kasten; sister, Kimberly Carlson, and

brother, Terry Campton

Survivors:

Mother: Carol (Alan) Murray

Daughter: Tasha (Aaron) Prophet

Son: Jamie (Jamie L.) Kasten

Son: Jason Kasten

Son: Robert Kasten Jr.

Daughter: Candace (Kyle H.) Kasten

Seven Grandchildren: Cadence, Isaiah, Ayva, Liam, Bradley, Lexie, and Falcon

Brother: Jerry Campton

Sister: Sheryl (Mike) Hedding

Sister: Chris (Darrin) Vahary

Brother: Jeff Campton

Brother-in-law: Ron Carson

Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Cindy L. Campton, age 56, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 8, 2019.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Adams Village Apartments.

Cindy was born March 1, 1963, in Rockford, Illinois to Robert and Carol (Parrish) Campton.

She attended Lakeland School in Elkhorn and enjoyed spending time with her family, cats & coffee, and listening to the oldies.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Campton; son, Joshua Kasten; sister, Kimberly Carlson, and

brother, Terry Campton

Survivors:

Mother: Carol (Alan) Murray

Daughter: Tasha (Aaron) Prophet

Son: Jamie (Jamie L.) Kasten

Son: Jason Kasten

Son: Robert Kasten Jr.

Daughter: Candace (Kyle H.) Kasten

Seven Grandchildren: Cadence, Isaiah, Ayva, Liam, Bradley, Lexie, and Falcon

Brother: Jerry Campton

Sister: Sheryl (Mike) Hedding

Sister: Chris (Darrin) Vahary

Brother: Jeff Campton

Brother-in-law: Ron Carson

Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.