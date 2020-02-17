Tomah Health Foundation Aids Area Health Mission

A donation by the Tomah Health Community Foundation will help a local medical mission provide medications to needy Monroe County residents.

Officials from the philanthropic arm of Tomah Health have donated one-thousand dollars to the Sparta based Saint Clare Health Mission of Monroe County.

Mission medical director Doctor Michael Saunders says without such donations from the Foundation, Saint Clare would not be able to offer the needed services.

Saunders said volunteers see about eight patients each evening the first and third Tuesday of each month at its location on the Mayo Health System Sparta campus.

The mission recently became an independent not for profit organization, which Saunders said will give the group an opportunity to renew its mission while being more responsive to Monroe County residents.

