Rural Wisconsin Residents Giving Libraries A Workout

Wisconsin Policy Forum reports people living in the state’s rural areas are visiting their libraries more than normal. A report just released shows rural library visits jumped by 40 percent between 2008 and 2018. They could be visiting to go online. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports 28 percent of the state’s rural population doesn’t have access to the internet.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.