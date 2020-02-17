Necedah Woman Facing Drug Charges from December Incident

A Necedah woman was placed under arrest back on December 26th. 35 year old Christina Zieler is facing charges of Obstructing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Zieler along with 26 year old Steven Champney of Tomah were pulled over the day after Christmas in Elroy due to the vehicle it not having working taillights. Zieler gave authorities a false name telling them she tried to fix the lights earlier that day. The K9 unit was brought out while Zieler continued to say she was a different person. The K9 unit alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up 2grams of methamphetamine, .98grams of marijuana, a crystal rock and other drug paraphernalia. Zieler and Champney were both placed under arrest. Champney faces charges of Bail Jumping, Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia.

