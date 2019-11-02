Tigers Munson has Solid Showing at State Cross Country Meet, Malacina Finishes 69th for Mauston

The Hillsboro High School success started off early Saturday as Tigers Cross Country runner Hannah Munson finished in a solid 38th place out of over 150 runners in the Division 3 State Cross Country meet. She finished in a time of just under 21minutes. The Brookwood Lady Falcons team finished 11th out of 16 teams at the State Cross Country meet for division 3. Their top runner was Shelly Powell who finished 24th in the team race and 51st overall. Mauston’s Journey Malacina finished in 69th place out of over 150 runners in Division 2. In Division 1 Hannah Wilcox-Borg finished in 48th place for Tomah.

Source: WRJC.com





