Jones Paces New Lisbon Cross Country Team at State Cross Country Meet, Boppart Comes in 52nd

New Lisbon Cross Country runner Owen Jones finished 7th in the team race and 18th overall to pace the Rockets team efforts. The Rockets finished 13th out of 16 teams in the WIAA Division 3 Boys Cross Country meet. Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter finished 9th overall. In Division 2 Pablito Schulz of Wisconsin Dells finished in 19th place. Eli Boppart of Mauston finished 52nd overall in Division 2. These local finishers were competing with over 150 other runners. Eugene Taylor, Colten Stickney, Ethan Baldwin, Ethan Dvorak, Devan Minard and Keagan Shankle also competed for New Lisbon at the state tournament.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.