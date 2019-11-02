Jones Paces New Lisbon Cross Country Team at State Cross Country Meet, Boppart Comes in 52nd
New Lisbon Cross Country runner Owen Jones finished 7th in the team race and 18th overall to pace the Rockets team efforts. The Rockets finished 13th out of 16 teams in the WIAA Division 3 Boys Cross Country meet. Cashton’s Jarrett Carpenter finished 9th overall. In Division 2 Pablito Schulz of Wisconsin Dells finished in 19th place. Eli Boppart of Mauston finished 52nd overall in Division 2. These local finishers were competing with over 150 other runners. Eugene Taylor, Colten Stickney, Ethan Baldwin, Ethan Dvorak, Devan Minard and Keagan Shankle also competed for New Lisbon at the state tournament.
Source: WRJC.com
