Hillsboro Lady Tigers Defeat Iowa-Grant to Earn Spot in the Volleyball State Tournament

The Hillsboro Lady Tigers Volleyball team is going to state after downing Iowa-Grant 3-1 to claim a sectional championship. The Tigers dropped the Panthers easily 25-12 in set one before surviving a late Panther rally in set two winning it 25-23. Iowa-Grant would use their late momentum from set two to win the third set 25-19. Hillsboro shook of the third set loss to take the 4th set 25-11 and claim a spot into the State Tournament in Green Bay. Molly Crandall, Abby Nemec, and Grace Holthe dominated up front, with the help from setters Sierra Johnson, and Toni Mitchell. Malia Liska was able to clinch the state tournament getting the final kill of the game. The Tigers will find out their seed and opponent soon but there is no dobt they are State Tournament bound. Their road to the Resch Center has been completed but there is still plenty to play for.

Source: WRJC.com





