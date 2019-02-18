Team Giannis coughs up 20 point lead and falls to Team Lebron

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dunk show at Sunday night’s NBA All-Star game and Team Giannis jumped out to a big lead in the first half. But Team Lebron used 22 three-pointers in the second half to capture the 2019 All-Star game 178-164 in Charlotte. The Milwaukee Bucks star led all scorers with 38 points, […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.