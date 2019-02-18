Moustakas returning to Milwaukee

After spending the second half of the season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, Mike Moustakas is returning to the team, agreeing to a one-year deal with club and player options for 2020. The deal is reported to be worth $10-million but can’t be finalized until Moustakas passes a physical. The signing means Moustakas will […]

