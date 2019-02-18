Saco Foods Acquires California Sun Dry Foods
The Middleton-based Saco Foods, LLC, which manufactures and distributes specialty consumer packaged goods, has acquired California Sun Dry Foods, the leading brand of sun-dried tomatoes in the United States.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
