Suspect In Jayme Closs Case Set To Appear Before Judge

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is scheduled to appear before a Barron County judge this (Monday) afternoon to face charges in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and murder of the teenager’s parents. Patterson is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says Patterson will appear via video from the Barron County Jail. The court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 P-M. New details are expected to emerge about Jayme’s captivity. Prosecutors are preparing a criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Patterson. Patterson was arrested last Thursday after Jayme Closs escaped from a home in Gordon, about one hour north of Barron, and flagged down a woman who was walking her dog. The woman took Jayme to a nearby house where neighbors called 9-1-1.

Source: WRJC.com





