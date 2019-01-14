Parkinson’s Support Group Meetings to Resume Feb. 5th At Tomah Memorial Hospital

After a month off for the holidays, the Tomah Memorial Hospital Parkinson’s Support Group will resume meetings Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.in the hospital’s lower level meeting room. There is no formal topic, but rather a break out discussion will be held. For more information, contact Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach health educator Mandi Hoppa, MS, CHES, at 608-374-0211. Tomah Memorial’s Parkinson’s support group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.

Source: WRJC.com





