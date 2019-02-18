Stayton, Roxanne R. Age 62 of New Lisbon

Roxanne R. Stayton – Turner, 62, of New Lisbon died suddenly Tuesday February 12, 2019 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, 6:00 P.M. at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor John Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4:00 P.M until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com





