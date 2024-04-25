Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-25-24

Pocan concerned Gaza war hurting Biden in Wisconsin (MADISON) Concerns that Israel’s actions in Gaza are hurting Joe Biden in Wisconsin. That from 2nd District Congressman, Democrat Mark Pocan who noted that Biden beat Donald Trump in “purple” Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes in 2020. In Madison on Wednesday, Pocan said the campaign has […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.