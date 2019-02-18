Balgord, Loretta Age 83 of New Lisbon
Loretta Balgord, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home of 57 years.
Visitation will be at HARE FUNERAL HOME (217 W. Pearl St), New Lisbon, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH (618 W. River St), New Lisbon on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a graveside service at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Friends may also call at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Rev. Wendy Ruetten presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Lisbon Memorial Library Building Fund, 115 West Park Street, New Lisbon, WI 53950 or www.newlisbonlibrary.org. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Source: WRJC.com
