Royall’s Full Court Press too much for Hillsboro in Girls Basketball

The Royall Lady Panthers basketball team used a stifling full court press to pull away from Hillsboro in a 55-36 win. Royall created havoc on defense leading to plenty of transition buckets in the victory. Emma Gruen had 17 points and Jessica Brueggeman put in 14 for the Panthers. Hillsboro kept it close in the first half trailing 30-23 at halftime before Royall pulled away in the 2nd half. Camryn Hanson led the way for the Tigers with 12 points. Hillsboro now 0-1 on the season will host Highland Thursday night. Royall is now 1-0 in the Scenic Bluffs and 1-1 overall travels to Adams-Friendship on Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com







