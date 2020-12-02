Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/1

Girls Basketball

Adams-Friendship 76 Mauston 20

Westfield 53 Nekoosa 36

Wisconsin Dells 61 Wautoma 39

Royall 55 Hillsboro 36

Wonewoc-Center 52 Brookwood 26

Tomah 36 Onalaska Luther 34

North Crawford 46 Weston 39

Boys Basketball

Tomah 71 Reedsburg 36

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 5 Waupaca 2

Source: WRJC.com







