Royall Slips By Mauston as Massey Closes in On Scoring Record

The Royall Boys Basketball team was able to fend off the Mauston Golden Eagles 59-56 in an all Juneau County showdown. Mauston had early leads they could not hold and then faced a 9 point deficit late in the game. Two big three point buckets by Jasper Walsh cut the Royall lead to 3 but that is as close as Mauston would get. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who finished with a game high 28 points. Massey is now 18 points away from tying the Mauston Boys all-time points record held by Tarren Hall and 21 points away from tying Andrea Thomas’s school record for points in a career. Royall was led by Carter Uppena who finished with a team high 17points, Ben Crneckiy added 9points for the Panthers who improve to 5-1 on their season and will travel to New Lisbon on Thursday. You can listen to that game on NOW92oneFM and wrjc.com. Mauston drops to 2-4 and will host Portage on Monday. A game you can hear live on SmashCountry92.9FM and WRJC.com.

Source: WRJC.com







