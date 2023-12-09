Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/12
Boys Basketball
Royall 59 Mauston 56
Manawa 79 Adams-Friendship 33
Nekoosa 60 Pittsville 49
Baraboo 66 Reedsburg 58
Weston 55 Blackhawk 37
Columbus 61 Wisconsin Dells 60
Seneca 76 Brookwood 65
Girls Basketball
Mauston 75 Viroqua 31 (Kylie Heller 24points, Bre Heller 11 points 10assists, Katie Lavold 12points)
Auburndale 71 Adams-Friendship 62
Bangor 67 Royall 48
Brookwood 64 New Lisbon 56
Hillsboro 64 Wonewoc-Center 45
Cashton 40 Necedah 18
La Crosse Central 62 Tomah 48
Boys Hockey
Sauk Prairie 4 RWD/Mauston 2 (Mauston’s Brady Baldwin both goals for the Cheavers)
Tomah/Sparta 5 Onalaska/La Crosse 3
Girls Hockey
Tomah/Black River Falls 4 Badger Lightning 2
Source: WRJC.com
-
Stillson-Mullikin, Bonnie L. Age 54 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM
-
Tomah Health Reports First Case of Influenza
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM
-
Westerman, Constance “Connie” Age 56 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM
-
Royall Slips By Mauston as Massey Closes in On Scoring Record
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday Night 12/11
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM
-
Gust, Peter Louis Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM
-
Meloy, Terry Ann Age 76 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2023 at 3:37 PM
-
Late Run Pushes North Crawford over Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.