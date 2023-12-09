Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/12

Boys Basketball

Royall 59 Mauston 56

Manawa 79 Adams-Friendship 33

Nekoosa 60 Pittsville 49

Baraboo 66 Reedsburg 58

Weston 55 Blackhawk 37

Columbus 61 Wisconsin Dells 60

Seneca 76 Brookwood 65

Girls Basketball

Mauston 75 Viroqua 31 (Kylie Heller 24points, Bre Heller 11 points 10assists, Katie Lavold 12points)

Auburndale 71 Adams-Friendship 62

Bangor 67 Royall 48

Brookwood 64 New Lisbon 56

Hillsboro 64 Wonewoc-Center 45

Cashton 40 Necedah 18

La Crosse Central 62 Tomah 48

Boys Hockey

Sauk Prairie 4 RWD/Mauston 2 (Mauston’s Brady Baldwin both goals for the Cheavers)

Tomah/Sparta 5 Onalaska/La Crosse 3

Girls Hockey

Tomah/Black River Falls 4 Badger Lightning 2

Source: WRJC.com







