Royall Rallies Past Hillsboro in SBC Boys Basketball

The Royall Panthers boys basketball team rallied for a 54-47 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers Thursday night. Hillsboro took a two point halftime lead thanks to a David Johnson 3 point bucket right before half. Royall fought back by feeding Tucker Wildes in the low post. Tucker finished with a team high 17points as the Panthers fought back for the victory. Carter Uppena had 15points for the Panthers while Tyrus Wildes added 10. Hillsboro was led by Isaiah Stokes who finished with a game high 24 points. The win improves Royall to 11-2 and 4-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Hillsboro drops to 7-9 and 3-3 in the conference.

