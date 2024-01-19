Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/18

Boys Basketball

Royall 54 Hillsboro 47

Brookwood 61 New Lisbon 44

Cashton 75 Bangor 53

Necedah 25 Wonewoc-Center 13

Wautoma 58 Mauston 41

Westfield 62 Adams-Friendship 28

Wisconsin Dells 73 Nekoosa 56

Tomah 74 Black River Falls 73

Weston 77 Coulee Christian 50

Wrestling

Mauston 59 Wautoma 24

Mauston 53 Edgar 21

Mauston 72 Oshkosh North 12

Boys Hockey

Tomah/Sparta 4 Onalaska/La Crosse 0

Girls Hockey

Rock County 5 Badger Lightning 2

Source: WRJC.com







