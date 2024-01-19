Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/18
Boys Basketball
Royall 54 Hillsboro 47
Brookwood 61 New Lisbon 44
Cashton 75 Bangor 53
Necedah 25 Wonewoc-Center 13
Wautoma 58 Mauston 41
Westfield 62 Adams-Friendship 28
Wisconsin Dells 73 Nekoosa 56
Tomah 74 Black River Falls 73
Weston 77 Coulee Christian 50
Wrestling
Mauston 59 Wautoma 24
Mauston 53 Edgar 21
Mauston 72 Oshkosh North 12
Boys Hockey
Tomah/Sparta 4 Onalaska/La Crosse 0
Girls Hockey
Rock County 5 Badger Lightning 2
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2024 at 4:51 PM
-
