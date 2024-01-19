Bohn, John Francis Age 74 of Wonewoc

John Francis Bohn, age 74, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. His long, devoted loving wife was by his side.

John was born June 6, 1949 in Reedsburg Wisconsin, the second oldest of four brothers. He graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard in the spring of 1971. He met his wife, Pam, and was married on July 31, 1971, at St. Aloysius Church in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. The couple moved to Aberdeen, Maryland where John was stationed. After the move back to Wisconsin, John worked for Kickapoo Oil, Merrick Foods, and the Air National Guard at Volk Field. He retired as a Master Sargent after serving his country for more than 30 years. Always mechanically gifted, post-retirement, he assisted his brother Duff with his various businesses.

John “Jazz” Bohn was a polished musician. Along with his brothers, Robert “Python” Bohn, David “Duff” Bohn, and James “Boz” Bohn, they played as Buddy Daugs and the Bohn Boys. The band played for the local He-Haw show, personal events, and anytime great music and fun was required.

John was an excellent hunter, fisherman, trapper, and golfer. He was always a mentor willing to share his knowledge with friends to elevated their outdoor sportsman skills. He enjoyed playing softball with his family in attendance cheering him to victory.

John loved playing his guitar, entertaining company who stopped by, and singing with his family. His repertoire of songs was endless. He sang and played in the church choir, sang at numerous weddings, and was graceful on the dance floor.

John was an usher at St. Aloysius, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and belonged to the American Legion Post 206 in Wonewoc, Wisconsin.

John’s greatest joy was with his family, both in the garage and in his man cave. His mechanical skills kept all his children’s vehicles on the highway. He loved to grill. His expertise in filleting fish and preparing venison was unheralded.

John is survived by his wife, Pamela (Lisker) of fifty-two years and their three children, Jonathon (Shannon) Bohn of Camp Douglas, Melissa Bohn (Mark) of Marshfield, and Joel (Tiffany) Bohn of Hillsboro. He is survived by his grandchildren, Jayde, Domanic, Paige (Caleb), Hayden, Stella, Oliver and one great grandchild, Emma. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, James (Sherry) Bohn of Wonewoc, three sisters-in-law, Kathy Bohn of Wonewoc, Mary Bohn of Texas, Pat (Dick) Link of De Forest, and brother-in-law Joe Lisker of Palm Springs, California. Also, he is survived by his good friend Don Elmer and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary Ellen Bohn, brothers Robert and David Bohn.

A time of visitation to celebrate John’s Life will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro from 4 to 7 p.m., with a KC Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Memorial Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., with a time of visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Military Rites will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wonewoc American Legion are appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







