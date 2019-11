Royall Off to Winning Start in Girls Basketball

The Royall Panthers won their season opener Tuesday night defeating La Farge 50-43. Royall got off to a fast start leading by 14 at halftime and hung on for the 7 point win. Jessica Brueggeman led the Lady Panthers with 16points. Royall will host Adams-Friendship Thursday night.

Source: WRJC.com





