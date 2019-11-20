Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/19
Girls Basketball
Necedah 42 Mauston 6
Royall 50 La Farge 43
Cashton 39 Westby 29
Alma-Center Lincoln 52 Brookwood 30
Hillsboro 51 Ithaca 33
Adams-Friendship 53 Viroqua 35
Randolph 55 Westfield 48
Nekoosa 58 Port Edwards 18
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Crest View, Fair View nursing & rehabilitation centers earn five-star ratings32 mins ago
- Vice President Mike Pence in Wisconsin to tout U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal in Marinette ...50 mins ago
- Gov. Tony Evers signs bipartisan bills in Oshkosh for emergency services, vaccines, 9112 hours ago
- Necedah Defense Stymies Mauston in Girls Basketball Opener2 hours ago
- Royall Off to Winning Start in Girls Basketball2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids considers adding roundabout, lane reduction downtown4 hours ago
- Ag Census Drills Down Stats on Wisconsin Farm Irrigation7 hours ago
- State & National Milk Production Rose in October7 hours ago
- Man Killed in Tractor vs. Milk Truck Accident in Marathon Co.7 hours ago
- DNR offers ice advice to hunters1 day ago
- Increase in E-Coli cases in Wisconsin1 day ago
- Diemel remains found in Nebraska1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.