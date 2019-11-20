Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/19

Girls Basketball

Necedah 42 Mauston 6

Royall 50 La Farge 43

Cashton 39 Westby 29

Alma-Center Lincoln 52 Brookwood 30

Hillsboro 51 Ithaca 33

Adams-Friendship 53 Viroqua 35

Randolph 55 Westfield 48

Nekoosa 58 Port Edwards 18

Source: WRJC.com





