Necedah Defense Stymies Mauston in Girls Basketball Opener

The Necedah Lady Cardinals basketball team used a shutdown defensive performance to win their first game of the year 42-6 over Mauston last night. The Cardinals used multiple defensive looks to hold the Golden Eagles to just one made field goal in the game. Miah Hansen led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points while Hannah Horack added 10. Mauston was led by Amelia Gunther who had 3 points. Necedah will host Seneca Thursday night. Mauston will be on the road at Cazenovia to take on Weston High School Thursday night.

